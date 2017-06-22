Report: Pelicans trade guard Tim Frazier to Wizards for No. 52 pick in NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded guard Tim Frazier to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the No. 52 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Frazier joined the Pelicans in the 2015-16 season after being waived by the Portland Trail Blazers and instantly found a niche. In only 16 games with New Orleans, he averaged a career-high 13.1 points and 7.5 assists -- enough to earn a contract through the end of the season after initially joining the team on a 10-day deal.

Last season for the Pelicans, Frazier started 35 games and played 23.5 minutes per game behind Jrue Holiday. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 assists in 65 games played last season.

Frazier joins a talented backcourt in Washington that features four-time NBA All-Star John Wall and 24-year-old Trey Burke.