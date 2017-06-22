Report: Pelicans trade guard Tim Frazier to Wizards for No. 52 pick in NBA Draft
The Pelicans get a draft pick and the Wizards get a young point guard to put behind John Wall
The New Orleans Pelicans have traded guard Tim Frazier to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the No. 52 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
Frazier joined the Pelicans in the 2015-16 season after being waived by the Portland Trail Blazers and instantly found a niche. In only 16 games with New Orleans, he averaged a career-high 13.1 points and 7.5 assists -- enough to earn a contract through the end of the season after initially joining the team on a 10-day deal.
Last season for the Pelicans, Frazier started 35 games and played 23.5 minutes per game behind Jrue Holiday. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 assists in 65 games played last season.
Frazier joins a talented backcourt in Washington that features four-time NBA All-Star John Wall and 24-year-old Trey Burke.
-
Phil Jackson fielding offers on Kristaps
Reportedly, every NBA team has called to gauge the Knicks' interest in trading the Latvian...
-
Report: Spurs open to trade Danny Green
Green has been a vital role player for San Antonio since joining the team in 2010
-
Lakers' Swaggy P hits free agent market
Young joined the Lakers in 2013, proved his worth last season and could be in line for a big...
-
Ball makes L.A. pitch to LeBron
Ball is likely headed to Los Angeles, and wants to play with the GOAT down the road.
-
K.D. takes out ad thanks Dubs fans
The Warriors All-Star is eternally grateful for his first NBA championship
-
Jackson, Brown could be special for C's
The forward from Kansas could make Boston even more versatile if selected No. 3 in Thursday's...
Add a Comment