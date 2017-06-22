Report: Rockets, among many teams, still pushing for a trade to get Paul George

The Rockets are looking to add pieces to better compete in the tough Western Conference. They fell short in the West semis last season, but perhaps are hoping another star next to James Harden gets them to get to the conference finals and beyond. ESPN'a Marc Stein reports Paul George is on their wish list.

Stein reports the Rockets have been pushing for a George trade, even though the Pacers star could be a one-year rental.

The Houston Rockets, according to league sources, remain in trade pursuit of Indiana's Paul George ... — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

George has been linked to a bevy of teams, giving the Pacers plenty of options, and Houston's strong role players in return could sway Indiana.