Report: Rockets looking to trade key players to pursue Millsap, Lowry, Paul, Griffin
It appears Houston has big plans for the summer of 2017
The Houston Rockets improved by 14 wins last season, but that doesn't mean it's time to settle.
According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Rockets are exploring trade options for Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley in order to create flexibility to pursue four All-Star free agents: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and Kyle Lowry.
Houston reportedly likes Anderson, Williams and Beverley, but also see them as the team's most valuable trade assets.
The addition of another All-Star level player would seem like a win for the Rockets, but the real question is how James Harden would play with another superstar, particularly a primary ball-handler like Paul or Lowry. Harden ran the show on offense last season with a lineup of role players, so it would be interesting to see how he would respond.
Griffin and Millsap are mobile, versatile bigs capable of knocking down a jumper, so either of them would likely fit well into Mike D'Antoni's system.
