Report: Rockets to sign D-League Dunk Contest winner to 10-day contract
Houston will add another athletic wing in Troy Williams
The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a mini-slide, having lost their last two games. Nothing really to worry about, but just in case, the team is set to receive a reinforcement. According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Rockets plan to sign 2017 D-League Dunk Contest champion Troy Williams to a 10-day contract.
The 6-foot-7 swingman played 24 games with the Grizzlies earlier this year, but has since been plying his trade in the D-League with the Iowa Energy. In 23 games in Iowa, Williams put up 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting a decent 31.5 percent from behind the arc.
While Williams likely won’t see a ton of court time for the Rockets, it’s not a bad idea for the team to take a chance on him. After trading Corey Brewer to Los Angeles in exchange for Lou Williams, the team is thin on the wing. Sam Dekker is really the only option behind Trevor Ariza at the 3, and the second-year player has been struggling recently, averaging just 3.2 points on 33.3 percent shooting over his last five games.
Lanky and athletic, Williams seems a perfect fit for the Rockets up-tempo style.
Oh, and he’s really good at dunking. Let’s watch Troy Williams dunk:
If Williams does see the floor for Houston, it might be something you don’t want to miss.
