Report: Sacramento Kings interested in former Philadelphia 76ers GM Sam Hinkie
The drama continues in Sacramento
Once upon a time, Sam Hinkie, then the GM of the Philadelphia 76ers, fleeced the Sacramento Kings in a trade in which the Sixers got Nik Stauskas, a future first-round pick, and the rights to swap picks in exchange for a few second-round picks and taking on some contracts.
Now, the Kings are interested in acquiring the services of the man who once made their front office look foolish. According to reports from both Marc Stein and Adrian Wojnarowski, Hinkie is a target of Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, and the team has received permission to talk to the former Sixers GM.
More via ESPN:
Sources say Hinkie has long intrigued Ranadive, whose franchise has been thrust into a rebuilding mode not unlike Philadelphia’s status under Hinkie in the wake of trading DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.
Neither Hinkie’s level of interest in a position with Sacramento, nor the sort of role Ranadive envisions for Hinkie in a front office currently run by popular former Kings player Vlade Divac, was immediately known.
The jury is still split on Hinkie and “The Process,” but there is no debating he would bring plenty of experience to the Kings’ front office. Plus, while some might disagree with his plan to improve the Sixers, he certainly developed a clear path forward, making all decisions based on that blueprint, and that kind of decisiveness has been lacking in Sacramento in recent years.
It’s very easy to understand why the Kings want Hinkie, but would Hinkie want to go to Sacramento? As Stein reported, that is not known at this time, but given their dysfunction on the basketball side of things under Ranadive , it’s fair to wonder if that would really be a project Hinkie would be interested in undertaking.
