Report: Sixers shut down Jahlil Okafor, lose Robert Covington for rest of season
The Process continues in Philadelphia
Already without No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons and potential franchise player Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers lost two more players for the remainder of the season on Friday.
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Sixers will be without center Jahlil Okafor and forward Robert Covington for the final seven games of the season, including Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers.
Okafor has been struggling with knee issues for the past few weeks and Covington was reportedly diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee.
The Sixers are still in the midst of “The Process,” aka losing as many games as possible to gain higher draft picks, though this season is a bit different. Philadelphia has the right to swap picks with the Sacramento Kings, which gives them a bit of insurance if the lottery balls don’t bounce their way.
That said, the Sixers have no incentive to win games at this point in the season so there’s no reason to take a chance with playing Okafor or Covington, both of whom have shown signs of being potential contributors, or at least trade assets, down the road.
So for the rest of the season Philly fans can enjoy the T.J. McConnell, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Shawn Long show!
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Doctors told Durant he had broken leg
Durant said that diagnosis would've kept him sidelined 4-5 months
-
Oscar Robertson rooting for Westbrook
The Hall of Famer also says no guard can beat Russ in the one-on-one game
-
Lakers lose rookie Zubac for season
The center will be re-evaluated in two weeks
-
Durant tells 'shady' James Worthy story
The Warriors star called out the Lakers legend on a podcast
-
Heat continue exceeding expectations
Led by Goran Dragic, Miami is not satisfied with simply qualifying for the postseason
-
LeBron James mimics Lonzo Ball's shot
This is some pretty obvious shade, right?
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre