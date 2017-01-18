Report: Sixers to take 'hard look' at Jrue Holiday; Pelicans worried he'll walk

Jrue Holiday is headed for free agency in July, and this puts the New Orleans Pelicans in a precarious place. The point guard is the Pelicans' second-best player, and if they lose him, their thin supporting cast for Anthony Davis will be even slimmer. It's unclear whether Holiday wants to stay, how much he'll make on the open market and what New Orleans could get back in a trade before the Feb. 23 deadline. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the team is "worried" about him leaving, and the Philadelphia 76ers are intrigued with the idea of bringing Holiday back:

He hasn't thought about free agency yet -- "not even a little bit," he said. The team is worried he will walk, and that his departure will leave Davis frustrated about the franchise's direction.

...

The Pelicans will probably ride it out with Holiday, and hope the bidding for him doesn't get $20-million-per-year frothy. They might win that bet. Chicago and Dallas, two obvious suitors, won't have that kind of room unless funky stuff happens with options linked to Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade . The San Antonio Spurs can't get there unless Pau Gasol opts out.

That would leave only Sacramento, Philadelphia, New York, and perhaps Orlando as big-money suitors in dire need of a point guard. The Sixers will take a hard look at Holiday, sources say; he fits what they need around Ben Simmons , and the hilariousness of Philly bringing Holiday back after flipping him to start The Process is irresistible. Orlando has expressed interest in Dragic, sources have said, but Elfrid Payton has surged over the last month.