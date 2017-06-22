Report: Spurs, Cavaliers discussing trade involving Danny Green, but the price is high

The Spurs have been trying to clear out cap space to make a run at a big free agent in the summer. The name on everyone's mind is Chris Paul and San Antonio might be able to get him if they have the space to do it. One of the ways they can get that space is trading Danny Green.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Spurs are currently in talks with the Cavaliers about sending Green to Cleveland. However, the asking price for Green is high and the Cavs obviously don't want to give up anything too valuable.

The Cavs and Spurs have been in trade talks involving Danny Green, sources say. Spurs' asking price has been high, though. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 22, 2017

Green is just the type of player the Cavs like to have on their wing. He's a great 3-point shooter and he's no slouch on the defensive end which is where Cleveland was at their weakest last season. However, the Cavs also lack pieces that many teams are willing to give up a player like Green for. This has been the issue for Cleveland since the finals ended. They want to improve their team through trades, but it doesn't appear as if many teams are interested in the assets they have.

San Antonio is smart to keep the price on Green high. They might be shopping him, but he's still a very good player and not someone that should just be dumped off for cap space or bit players.