Report: Spurs have been flying under the radar but now open to trading Danny Green

In the lead-up to Thursday's NBA Draft that has been filled with madness on the trade front across the league, the San Antonio Spurs have remained eerily quiet. But that might not be the case much longer, as the team is contemplating trading long-time Spurs guard Danny Green.

According to a report from the San Antonio Express-News, San Antonio is "open" to trading Green—though no deal is close to being struck yet.

The 29-year-old Green has been a steady presence for the Spurs since joining the team in 2010, and played an integral role in the team's NBA championship in 2014. Although his scoring isn't relied upon as much as it was several years ago, his defensive prowess and sharpshooting from beyond the arc could be an intriguing prospect for a team looking to add a 3-and-D player.

Green averaged 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for the 61-win Spurs last season before falling 0-4 to the eventual NBA-champion Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.