Report: Spurs 'have strong interest' in both Chris Paul and Derrick Rose
The Spurs will need a point guard since they'll be without Tony Parker for a good part of the season
On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs made a very shrewd move by convincing Pau Gasol to opt out of the final year of his contract which would have paid him just over $16M. Gasol and the Spurs will renegotiate a longer term deal that will serve both sides, as Gasol will get job security at the end of his career while the Spurs suddenly have enough cap space to make a splash in free agency.
In addition, the Spurs are reportedly open to dealing LaMarcus Aldridge, which would create even more cap space.
They have been linked to both Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry in recent months as they'll be in need of a point guard with Tony Parker not expected back until sometime in the middle of next season after he tore his quad during the playoffs.
Those two are not the only point guards the Spurs have interest in. According to a report from Ramona Shelburne, San Antonio is looking at Derrick Rose as well.
The interest in Paul is obvious, as every team would love to have the veteran point guard on their squad. For the Spurs, Paul would give them the extra star power they need to mount another challenge to the Warriors next season.
Rose, on the other hand, is not a name anyone expected to be associated with the Spurs this summer. He is quite a bit younger than Paul or Lowry, and could likely be signed for less money, but he is no longer the player he was before his knee injuries and would be a far inferior option.
-
LIVE updates: NBA Draft 2017
Follow our live blog for updates on draft night
-
Report: Minnesota wants Jimmy Butler
The Timberwolves are reportedly interested in reuniting Jimmy Butler and his former coach
-
Lonzo would rap if he didn't play ball
Ball released a short track of him rapping over Drake's 'Free Smoke' a month ago
-
Teams could trade up to get Josh Jackson
There seems to be a lot of interest in the forward out of Kansas
-
Knicks owner skipping draft for concert
The Knicks owner won't be around for what might be a dramatic night for New York
-
Embiid weighs in on Knicks drama
Embiid is ready to thrust Porzingis into The Process.
Add a Comment