Report: Suffering from migraines, Hornets' Nicolas Batum has CT scan on his brain

The Charlotte forward missed Monday's game and Tuesday's practice

Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is dealing with “painful migraines” and is having a CT scan on his brain, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes

Batum missed Charlotte’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday because of a migraine, didn’t practice Tuesday and coach Steve Clifford initially said that he could rejoin the team in Indianapolis for its game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday if he feels better. At shootaround, Clifford said that Batum will not be there

The Hornets have not officially announced anything regarding the CT scan.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

