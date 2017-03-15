Report: Suffering from migraines, Hornets' Nicolas Batum has CT scan on his brain

Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is dealing with “painful migraines” and is having a CT scan on his brain, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes:

Batum missed Charlotte’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday because of a migraine, didn’t practice Tuesday and coach Steve Clifford initially said that he could rejoin the team in Indianapolis for its game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday if he feels better. At shootaround, Clifford said that Batum will not be there.

The Hornets have not officially announced anything regarding the CT scan.