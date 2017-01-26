Report: Tension growing between LeBron James, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert over payroll

The Cavaliers are on a three-game losing streak and have gone 4-6 in their past 10 games. The losing has weighed heavily on LeBron James, causing him to angrily tell reporters that the Cavs need another play-maker and later, expound on those same thoughts on Twitter. His outburst forced Cavs GM David Griffin to address his star's thoughts by talking to the media and he also met with James about his comments.

So what's really bugging James? Sure, the Cavs do have a need for a play-making backup guard, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, while James wants Cleveland to add such a player, he is mainly at odds with team owner Dan Gilbert for not opening up his wallet even wider than he has.

From Windhorst:

Tension between LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers' leadership is centered around payroll spending, multiple sources told ESPN. James and team owner Dan Gilbert have different viewpoints on the issue, and it has been straining the relationship, sources said. ... When James was considering returning to the Cavs in 2014, he pressed Gilbert on if he'd be willing to spend unconditionally on talent regardless of the luxury-tax cost, sources said. Over the course of several meetings with James and his representatives, Gilbert agreed, and James subsequently signed with the team.

The amusing aspect of this report is that Gilbert has spent a considerable amount of money to build a championship-contending roster around James. According to Windhorst, the Cavs have spent more than any other NBA team since 2014 and this season, they're paying $127.6 million in salaries and $27 million in luxury taxes. That is quite a lot of green to be shelling out yet it doesn't seem to be good enough for James.

James obviously wants to win at all costs and wants management to have the same mentality. But he does have a point about the Cavs needing another play-maker. The absence of Matthew Dellavedova, who signed a four-year, $38 million deal with the Bucks in free agency, and J.R. Smith's injury have exposed the Cavs a bit, especially in their recent loses. James is also in his 14th season and is leading the NBA at 37.6 minutes a game. And while James has always been great at taking care of his body, he is shouldering a heavy burden this season, which needs to be addressed, especially if the Cavs want to repeat as champions.

James' frustrations will all likely subside once the Cavs turn things around. But if their losing continues and they don't add a play-making type of player, James will likely continue to voice his opinion about what the Cavs need to do.