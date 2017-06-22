Report: Timberwolves acquire Jimmy Butler from Bulls for No. 7 pick and Zach LaVine

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Timberwolves will acquire Jimmy Butler from the Bulls. Butler has been involved in trade rumors since the season ended and will be reunited with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau. The Wolves will trade the No. 7 pick to the Bulls along with Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn. The Wolves will receive the No. 16 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Wolves are close to acquiring Jimmy Butler from Chicago, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

Sources say Minnesota's offer to Chicago for Butler was EXPECTED to include the No. 7 pick, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn ... — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

"Done deal" sources say about Jimmy Butler to Minnesota ... — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

Butler had said he didn't want to be traded, but the Bulls have been wanting to move him for quite some time. Due to this trade Butler will no longer qualify for the super max contract, but he does get to play on one of the brightest young teams in the NBA. He'll immediately be the best player in Minnesota while having a chance to grow with their young core.

Going to Chicago will be rising shooting guard LaVine. Coming off an injury, LaVine was playing incredible basketball last season before going down. He's a dead-eye 3-point shooter and can jump out of the gym. If he's healthy the Bulls have acquired one of the stronger guards in the NBA.

Minnesota made out great in this trade. To get Butler and still manage to stay in the draft via the No. 16 pick is incredible use of their assets. They had to let go of LaVine, but they've become a much better team by adding Butler. Minnesota is going to win more games next year and Butler will be why.