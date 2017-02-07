Report: Timberwolves, Lance Stephenson agree to 10-day deal with Zach LaVine out
Looks like the Stephenson whirlwind is headed to Minnesota after his tryout in Cleveland
With Zach LaVine out for the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly will sign Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.
The move comes after LeBron James had no problem with the Cavaliers signing Stephenson, who along with Kirk Hinrich, Jordan Farmar and Mario Chalmers, participated in Cleveland's open audition for a playmaker off the bench. Nonetheless, it looks like Stephenson heading to the Wolves.
From The Vertical's Shams Charnia:
Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell The Vertical.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2017
While Minnesota is filling a roster spot left vacant by LaVine's season-ending injury, it's unlikely Stephenson will play a major role, though he provides depth and playmaking off the bench.
Stephenson has had a whirlwind career since his breakout year with the Indiana Pacers in 2014. He had a dismal year with the Hornets and then was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, who shipped him to the Memphis Grizzlies. Stephenson played well in Memphis but was not re-signed and ended up competing for a roster spot in training camp with the New Orleans Pelicans before groin injury ended his time there.
