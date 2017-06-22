Report: Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio on the trading block once again
Despite the Wolves being better with him on the floor, Rubio can't escape more trade rumors
Ricky Rubio has constantly been part of trade rumors in Minnesota. No matter the management group, Rubio seems to find himself on the block. It's not clear if the Timberwolves consider him an asset or a piece for the future, or if teams just keep calling about him, but a Rubio trade rumor is the norm this time of year.
The Vertical has reported that Rubio is an active name in Minnesota trade discussions. The Wolves were linked to Jimmy Butler Thursday so it's possible the Bulls are the team interested in Rubio.
Rubio is involved in lots of rumors, but more recently connected to Derrick Rose in New York. It's possible the Wolves are shopping Rubio for players who have played well for Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau in the past. Butler would qualify, too.
Rubio is one of league's best passing guards and very good defensively, and the Wolves are a better team when he's on the floor, yet rumors persist as another draft is in the offing.
