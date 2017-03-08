Report: Timberwolves to sign Lance Stephenson to second 10-day contract
The swingman is sticking around in Minnesota -- at least for now
Lance Stephenson has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent days, but it must not be too serious of a problem. ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Tuesday night that the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to sign Stephenson to a second 10-day contract.
The 6-foot-5 swingman played in four games with the Wolves during his first 10-day contract last month, with his best performance coming in Minnesota’s victory against the Raptors back on Feb. 8. In 20 minutes, he chipped in six points and four rebounds off the bench.
He most likely doesn’t have a long-term future in Minnesota, but despite his past few years, Stephenson is not far removed from being a rather productive player in this league. With Zach LaVine out for the season, and plenty of minutes on the wing up for grabs, there’s no downside to the Wolves seeing what Stephenson can offer them.
If he proves to be helpful during his next 10-day stint, they can sign him for cheap for the remainder of the season, and now have another serviceable player for a desperate playoff push down the stretch. If things aren’t working out, they can say no thank you and move on without having sacrificed anything but their time during what’s looking to be a lost season.
