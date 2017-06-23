Report: Trade talks between Pacers and Celtics to land Paul George have stalled

The Pacers may have found their rental option for Paul George. According to The Vertical, the Celtics were in serious discussions with Indiana to acquire George. Indiana has to trade George or it will end up losing him for nothing in free agency in 2018. It was reported at the start of the week that George was planning on leaving the Pacers in 2018 when he becomes a free agent and that he preferred the Lakers. However, despite gaining momentum at one point, talks between the two sides have stalled, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. This is the most traction that's been gained in a Paul George trade so far this offseason, but like the rest of the rumors, it's stalled out.

Sources: For now, Boston-Indiana talks on Paul George have stalled. Live: https://t.co/pVi69Gfatv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

Everybody thought the rental team that would be most involved in Gorge discussions was going to be the Cavaliers. Turns out, the Celtics appeared to have been willing to risk a one-year rental on George in a push to win immediately.

Indiana and Boston are engaged in serious talks on a Paul George trade, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

The deal may have stalled, but the Celtics are a team that has the assets to appeal to an Indiana team that may have to rebuild on the fly. They have a plethora of draft picks and some talented role players who could speed up Indiana's post-George rebuild process. At one point the talks picked up enough steam to suggest that a draft-night deal could have been completed.

Sources: Boston, Indiana talks for Paul George had gained significant momentum, but sides are still apart on a possible deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

It will be interesting to see if anybody else, like the Lakers, tries to swoop in and take George from under the Celtics' nose. There's still plenty of time for both sides to complete a trade. For now, thanks to their assets and willingness to move them, Boston has the advantage.