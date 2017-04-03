Report: Warriors' Kevin Durant targeting Saturday return vs. Pelicans

Kevin Durant Kevin Durant is “targeting” a return this Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans from his prolonged knee injury, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein. Durant suffered a bone bruise and an MCL sprain back on March 3, and the Warriors took a severe downturn in the ensuing weeks. But they have since won 11 straight and looked more like their 2016 selves than ever, taking control of the 1-seed in the Western Conference and securing wins over the Spurs, Rockets and Wizards.

Durant is averaging 25 points on 54 percent shooting for the Warriors, who lead the league in offensive efficiency this season.