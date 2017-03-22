Report: Warriors optimistic Kevin Durant could return before end of regular season

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine! today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts,throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

The Golden State Warriors are on a five-game winning streak, and now there’s more good news coming out of Golden State. According to an ESPN report, the Warriors are optimistic about Kevin Durant’s recovery process, and believe he may return before the end of the regular season:

The Golden State Warriors aren’t scheduled to formally update the status of Kevin Durant’s left knee until next week, but there is cautious optimism within the organization that Durant -- should he maintain his current recovery arc -- will be able to return to the court before the end of the regular season, according to league sources. At the time Durant suffered the injuries, Golden State announced that he would be “out of action indefinitely” but added that “it has not been ruled out that he could play again before the end of the regular season.” Sources close to the situation re-iterated this week that the Warriors’ hope is that Durant progress enough to get in some game action during the final week of the regular season so he doesn’t have to jump into postseason play cold.

Though they are playing better recently, this is obviously tremendous news for the Warriors, who have hit some bumps on the road since Durant went down with his knee injury.

More to come as this story develops.