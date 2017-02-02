Report: Warriors' Thompson to defend 3-point contest title, Curry undecided

At least one of the Splash Brothers will compete in the NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans on Feb. 18, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has reportedly agreed to defend his title, while 2015 winner Stephen Curry is considering it. Curry has competed in the event for the past four years.

Curry and Thompson put on their own 3-point exhibition Wednesday, combining for 17 3-pointers in an easy 1216-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets . They are the league's most prominent marksmen and will represent the Western Conference in the All-Star Game, so it would be a bit strange if they didn't take part in the 3-point contest together.

As for their competition, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum has confirmed he will participate. Dallas Mavericks swingman Wesley Matthews will also compete, and Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Kyle Korver reportedly has been invited.

There will be eight shooters. Some ideas for those last spots: J.J. Redick, Kevin Durant , Seth Curry , Eric Gordon , Ryan Anderson Otto Porter , Kyle Lowry , Kyrie Irving , Kawhi Leonard , James Harden , Channing Frye , Nick Young and Joe Ingles . The full list of All-Star Saturday participants will be revealed Thursday on TNT starting at 7 p.m. ET.