Report: With Bosh situation unresolved, NBA to create new medical panels

Chris Bosh's NBA career remains on hold, with the Miami Heat essentially declaring that he has no future with them because they can't clear him to play. Bosh, however, has said he wants to fight to get back on the court again, despite the fact he's had multiple blood clots and is taking blood thinners. Since last February, though, Bosh's status has been confusing, with neither side going on the record with the specifics of his condition and the NBA being unable to step in and help them reach a resolution.

According to Bleacher Report's Howard Beck, the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement will address cases like this in the future. The NBA has reportedly agreed to create independent medical panels that will determine whether or not players are fit to play when life-threatening conditions are involved:

When a player is declared medically "unfit" to play, his case can be referred to the panel by his team, by the league or by the players association. If the panel determines the player has a life-threatening condition, it could bar him from playing in the NBA again. If, conversely, the panel determines the player's team wrongly disqualified him, it could compel the team to make a choice: play the individual, trade him or waive him within a set period of time. The panel's decisions will be final and binding on all parties. Had the program been in place this season, Bosh's fate might be clear by now. ... Under the rules of the new program, a player who is deemed unfit to play cannot resubmit his case for six months--and only if his condition has significantly changed, or a new medical advance is introduced.

Chris Bosh's NBA future remains up in the air. USATSI

Bosh will reportedly not have to submit his case to a panel because his dispute started before this agreement. He has the option to do that, though, with the knowledge that the panel could essentially decide whether or not he ever plays in the NBA again. If he's not comfortable taking that risk, then he'd have to wait for the Heat to waive him -- likely after Feb. 9 or after this season -- then hope that he can be cleared to play for another team. Given the seriousness of his condition and the fact that he failed his physical in Miami, it is not certain that there is a team out there that would try to sign him or that the NBA would approve a potential contract.

For Bosh, this new part of the CBA might not change anything. As of now, he is still in limbo. For the next player who has had blood clots or has been diagnosed with a heart condition, however, it could make things a lot simpler.