Reports: Andrew Bogut undecided on next team; Celtics, Rockets, Spurs, Cavs in play

Andrew Bogut is undecided about his next destination, according to ESPN, the Boston Globe and The Vertical. While a previous report indicated the center was expected to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN and The Vertical reported that he’s still choosing between the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland. Bogut, who was bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks just before last Thursday’s deadline, will clear waivers at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday as long as no team claims him.

From Adam Himmelsbach of the Globe:

The source told the Globe that reports stating Bogut has decided to sign with the Cavaliers after he clears waivers on Wednesday are inaccurate, and that the Celtics are very much in contention. Bogut and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge had a “good talk” on Monday night, the source said. The source said Bogut is also planning to speak to Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, as well as Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Bogut may even speak to a few Celtics players over the phone on Tuesday to get a gauge on how he might fit with their team, the source said. Bogut would like to select his new team by the end of Tuesday, the source said.

We’ve already looked at each of Bogut’s possible destinations . Of these four teams, the Rockets can offer him the most money and the Celtics also can offer more than the minimum. All are trying to compete for a championship, but the Cavs offer him the best shot at returning to the NBA Finals. Bogut’s former Mavs teammate Deron Williams, who also took a buyout after the deadline, signed with Cleveland on Monday.

Boston might be his most intriguing option. Ainge has openly talked about his reluctance to add a player from the buyout market, but Bogut might be too good to pass up. The Celtics have a deep, versatile roster, but also have a gaping hole he could fill. There is no big, tough center on the roster, and Boston is 28th in rebounding percentage and 18th in defensive rating.

It’s also worth noting that returning to the Golden State Warriors still does not appear to be an option. They are expected to sign veteran guard Jose Calderon when he clears waivers Tuesday.