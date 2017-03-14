Ricky Rubio threads needle with bounce pass, gets 10 assists in first quarter

Ricky Rubio has been one of the NBA’s craftiest players since the moment he arrived from Spain, and he’s consistently been near the top of the league leaders in assists. This year has been more of the same from the Timberwolves point guard, but since the All-Star break he has been on another level, averaging 10.9 assists in eight games since the break.

Monday night against the Wizards, he nearly beat that average in the first quarter, as he dished out 10 assists in the opening frame.

For his 10th assist, Rubio went showtime, threading the needle on an incredible long-range bounce pass to a streaking Nemanja Bjelica.

after this brilliant feed ricky rubio has 10 assists in the first 9 minutes!



nba record for assists in a game is 30 set by scott skiles pic.twitter.com/SQcN7QCZSy — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 14, 2017

How’s this for a stat?

At the end of the first quarter:

10 Ricky Rubio assists

8 Wizards made baskets — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) March 14, 2017

With Rubio locked in and the Timberwolves knocking down shots, Scott Skiles’ NBA-record 30 assists in one game just might be in danger. We’ll definitely have our eyes on Rubio the rest of the way here.