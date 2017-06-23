Ridiculously early 2018 NBA Mock Draft: DeAndre Ayton, Michael Porter start on top

First things first: The 2018 NBA Draft isn't this year's draft.

The 2017 draft was an embarrassment of riches. Nearly every team in the lottery landed a potential foundational star, and the three or four teams at the end of the lottery still ought to get solid NBA starters.

The five point guards drafted in the lottery -- Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, De'Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina -- might have made this the best point guard draft since the 2009 draft (Steph Curry, Brandon Jennings, Tyreke Evans, etc.), if not earlier. And while there I don't believe there's one no-doubt, can't-miss superstar like the LeBron James draft, or the Anthony Davis draft, or the Karl-Anthony Towns draft, few NBA drafts have had this sort of depth at the top. There aren't any no-doubters, but there are a ton of could-be-great-ers.

But "that" will not be "this." The 2018 draft will not have near the depth of 2017. However, the very top of the 2018 draft will have a handful of studs who certainly would have been in consideration as top-three picks in the 2017 draft. It's loaded with big men in the way this year's draft was loaded with point guards. There's an international player getting buzz as a possible No. 1 overall pick. And you better believe that the next 12 months will find plenty of players who aren't on our radar now, but will be soon.

So if you're bummed about your team's showing in Thursday's draft, don't fret -- there's always next year. And here's a way-too-early look at next year. We're basing our draft order on SportsLine regular-season projections for 2018. Never to early to dream, I suppose.