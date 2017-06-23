Ridiculously early 2018 NBA Mock Draft: DeAndre Ayton, Michael Porter start on top

It's never too early to start thinking about next year's NBA Draft

First things first: The 2018 NBA Draft isn't this year's draft.

The 2017 draft was an embarrassment of riches. Nearly every team in the lottery landed a potential foundational star, and the three or four teams at the end of the lottery still ought to get solid NBA starters.

The five point guards drafted in the lottery -- Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, De'Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina -- might have made this the best point guard draft since the 2009 draft (Steph Curry, Brandon Jennings, Tyreke Evans, etc.), if not earlier. And while there I don't believe there's one no-doubt, can't-miss superstar like the LeBron James draft, or the Anthony Davis draft, or the Karl-Anthony Towns draft, few NBA drafts have had this sort of depth at the top. There aren't any no-doubters, but there are a ton of could-be-great-ers.

But "that" will not be "this." The 2018 draft will not have near the depth of 2017. However, the very top of the 2018 draft will have a handful of studs who certainly would have been in consideration as top-three picks in the 2017 draft. It's loaded with big men in the way this year's draft was loaded with point guards. There's an international player getting buzz as a possible No. 1 overall pick. And you better believe that the next 12 months will find plenty of players who aren't on our radar now, but will be soon.

So if you're bummed about your team's showing in Thursday's draft, don't fret -- there's always next year. And here's a way-too-early look at next year. We're basing our draft order on SportsLine regular-season projections for 2018. Never to early to dream, I suppose.

2018 NBA Mock Draft
1
Celtics
Via trade with Nets

DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona

The ideal modern-day big man, Ayton can block shots, run the floor and shoot it from deep. Such a high ceiling. The next guy is the better player, but Ayton is the better fit.

2
Kings
Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

Like Jayson Tatum, but a tick better in every way: Bigger, stronger, with a better shot and better defensive abilities. Immediately turns the Kings into a young franchise on the rise.

3
Magic
Luka Doncic, SG, INTL

If the perfect wing could be constructed for today's NBA, it would look a lot like Doncic: Tall and versatile, a great shooter with a natural basketball mind.

4
Suns
Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

A tall, long center who has the potential to be an elite post defender and rebounder in the NBA. His game needs to grow on the offensive end, but he is by no means a project.

5
Celtics
Via trade with Lakers

Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

A possible lottery pick this year, Bridges will move up draft boards in next year's weaker draft as a powerful and explosive athletic freak.

6
Knicks
Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke

Not an elite athlete, but a mature, efficient basketball player for a teenager. A very high floor, though perhaps not an All-Star ceiling.

7
76ers
Kevin Knox Jr., SF, Kentucky

The son of a former NFL player, Knox is incredibly built for a 17-year-old, and a very versatile player on both ends.

8
Pistons
Mitchell Robinson, C, Western Kentucky

The best shot-blocker in this draft, Robinson is an absolute force in the paint. Will take time to develop offensively.

9
Timberwolves
Trevon Duval, PG, Duke

Similar to Dennis Smith Jr., Duval is a superior athlete with a great handle who sometimes plays too much hero ball. After dealing Kris Dunn to the Bulls, the Timberwolves could be in the market for a new point guard.

10
Hawks
Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M

Williams may have been a lottery pick in 2017 had he opted to leave school, based solely on his ridiculous size and athleticism. An incredible upside.

11
Suns
Via trade with Heat

Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

Diallo isn't a complete player yet, though he made huge strides after enrolling at Kentucky a semester early. As a runner and a jumper, Diallo is tops in this draft. Has the potential to be an elite perimeter player.

12
Mavericks
Chimezie Metu, PF/C, USC

My bet is Metu can put together his incredible physical skills and size and turn them into a great junior season. I've long liked Metu's shot-blocking and rebounding abilities as an energy guy, but he's yet to develop an offensive skill set.

13
Bucks
Nick Richards, C, Kentucky

We'll see if Richards can develop more offensive skills and defensive feel, but his physical profile and athletic explosiveness means his upside is big.

14
Nuggets
Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

Emmanuel Mudiay's not working out. Perhaps Sexton, an explosive athlete who will learn under Avery Johnson at Alabama, can change the Nuggets' luck at that position.

15
Hornets
Justin Jackson, SF, Maryland

A strong wing with an incredibly long wingspan, Jackson shot an impressive 43 percent from 3-point range his freshman year at Maryland.

16
Bulls
Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

Has the perfect build for an NBA wing and is an excellent shooter.

17
Pelicans
Andrew Jones, PG/SG, Texas

You didn't see the best version of Jones in last year's disastrous season in Austin. His situation was a bit like Frank Jackson's at Duke, a natural two forced into playing the point. Jones is explosive in getting to the rim.

18
Jazz
Via trade with Thunder

De'Anthony Melton, SG, USC

Perhaps too high for Melton, but I love his high-intensity defense paired with a do-it-all offensive game. A player who will fit just about any team.

19
Trail Blazers
Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA

A pick with huge upside. Wilkes is one of the best athletes in this draft, almost Andrew Wiggins-like, but his game (and frame) will take a while to develop.

20
Pacers
Mustapha Heron, SG, Auburn

A big, strong, confident guard who plays with the certainty of an NBA vet. He can shoot it from deep and rebounds well for a guard.

21
Grizzlies
Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

Crazy to think the much-maligned Allen will win national player of the year this coming season? Not at all. He's got great athleticism and is a very good shooter.

22
Clippers
Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

Brown has elite size and length for a wing, and doesn't have many weaknesses in his game. It would not surprise me if a great freshman year propels Brown into the lottery.

23
Wizards
Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV

An upside pick, McCoy is tall and strong with excellent strength and athleticism. If he develops, this could be a steal.

24
Rockets
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas

Remember that Svi was the college youngest player when he began his career at Kansas, so he's really a sophomore-aged player. While he hasn't lived up to sky-high projections, Svi is still a big, smooth wing who can shoot it.

25
Jazz
Austin Wiley, PF/C, Auburn

Two Auburn players in the first round? Two Auburn players in the first round. Wiley reminds me a bit of Bam Adebayo. No, he's not always the world's most graceful athlete, but Wiley can overwhelm people with his strength and motor. Both of his parents were high-level basketball players in college and internationally.

26
Raptors
Quinton Rose, F, Temple

Sleeper alert: At this week's Team USA tryouts in Colorado Springs, the oh-so-smooth Rose was as good as the McDonald's All-Americans who surrounded him.

27
Celtics
Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona

Trier had a weird sophomore season at Arizona with the PED suspension, but he really came on at the end. He's an excellent scorer, someone who can get into the lane as well as he can shoot it from deep.

28
Spurs
Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

One of the highest-IQ point guards in college hoops, Brunson was born to be a Spur.

29
Cavaliers
Landry Shamet, SG, Wichita State

Shamet is smart and versatile, and the type of 3-point gunner the Cavs crave.

30
Warriors
Vince Edwards, SF, Purdue

Edwards is a well-built wing who can score efficiently from all over the court and has potential to become much better on the defensive end.

