Rip Hamilton: Phil Jackson needs to coach the Knicks

The Knicks are clearly struggling, and the hope that Phil Jackson's hire brought to fans seems to be fading with every loss.

The Knicks have been less than stellar since Jackson took over as the Knicks' president in 2014. Shortly after being hired, Jackson brought in Derek Fisher, who lasted less than two seasons as coach before being fired. Fisher was replaced by Jeff Hornacek in the offseason, but after a strong start the Knicks (22-32) have lost 7 of 10 and currently sit 12th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Add in the incessant Carmelo Anthony drama over the past few months, and Jackson has had a bumpy ride in New York.

Former NBA All-Star Rip Hamilton took a shot at solving the Knicks problems on CBS Sports' "NBA Crossover," suggesting that Jackson return to the sidelines to coach the team.

"Phil's a great coach. He was a great player when he played, and he was a great coach when he coached Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant and Shaq and the band that he had in L.A. Phil is not a great front office exec. He is not. It is what it is. "What we've got to realize is, in order for the Knicks to turn around, like I said before, Phil has to come back down and coach. ... A lot of times you just need to know what you're great at and stick with it."

A return to the grind of coaching -- and the rigorous travel schedule that comes with it -- is unlikely for Jackson, who is now 71 years old and has dealt with health problems in the past. But it's hard to rule anything out with times getting desperate in New York.