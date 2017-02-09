Rip Hamilton says he used same Draymond Green tactics to motivate Rasheed Wallace

Draymond Green has yelled at Kevin Durant a lot this season. He got into his face during a loss to the Grizzlies earlier this year, and then had a similar incident where he and Durant exchanged words during the Warriors' loss to the Kings last weekend. Green called that latest incident a matter of "firing up" Durant.

On CBS Sports' "NBA Crossover" this week with Nick Kostas, Raja Bell, and Rip Hamilton, both Bell and Hamilton said this approach from Green was a good thing. They both related personal experiences where taking the tactic of challenging teammates to respond were beneficial.

Hamilton relayed a fascinating example of a time when he himself played the role of Green when it came to motivating Rasheed Wallace in Detroit. Here's what he said in the video above:

"Love it!" Hamilton exclaimed. "I can give you a story from when I was in Detroit. That was the way I had to motivate Rasheed Wallace, because Rasheed Wallace could be the most dominant player we've ever seen at his position. But at times, Rasheed Wallace would get on the court and be complacent, and you'd have to find ways to motivate him. So what I used to do, I used to yell at him. I used to say, 'Hey, we're playing against Kevin Garnett tonight, and Kevin Garnett said you can't guard him.'"

"When we used to play against the Lakers, and they put Mark Madsen on Rasheed in the game. I went to Rasheed in the middle of the game and say, 'Are you gonna let them disrespect you and put Mark Madsen on you?' And that got something in his mind going that said, 'Hey Rip, no way. I'm going to show them they better switch quick.' And the whole game, he was running down the court yelling at Phil Jackson like 'How can you disrespect me and put this guy on me?"

It's a great example of the relationships between players, and how in the course of a season, even the best players need these kinds of boosts. Wallace obviously always came with a questionable work ethic, but was still one of the best and most dynamic players in the game at the time. Challenging his ego the way Hamilton did caused him to respond.

Now, it should be noted that both times Green has accosted Durant in-game, it's been in losing situations. It also makes it apparent that Durant is not the leader on the Warriors. That falls to Green and Stephen Curry; Durant may be their best player but Green remains the player that drives the emotional engine for the team.