Road to the NBA Finals: Rockets have as good of a chance as any team to play spoiler

Maybe Mike D’Antoni wasn’t a flash in the pan. Maybe he wasn’t a gimmicky coach with the Phoenix Suns , or solely the beneficiary of the brilliance of Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire. Maybe D’Antoni wasn’t a fraud exposed in New York and Los Angeles after his failed stints. Maybe he had faults, conflicts and failures when it came to coaching his players like any coach does, but in the end, the ideas he preached from high atop the mountain of offensive efficiency were more than just an outlandish counter-culture movement.

Maybe Mike D’Antoni was just ahead of his time.

The Houston Rockets are going to be the third seed. Their best player will finish in the top three in MVP voting. They are on pace to finish with their fourth-best record in franchise history (at least), with the best offensive rating, and the best Simple Rating System by Basketball Reference, which tracks strength of schedule and point differential. This is a legendary squad they’ve put together.

Of course that’s split between D’Antoni and James Harden first and foremost, but GM Daryl Morey was quietly the man who put together this master plot.

Morey expected the Rockets to be better defensively than most people thought they would be. The thought, given their foibles last season, the addition of offense-only D’Antoni, and the free agency signings of Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson , neither known as lockdown guys, would lead to a bottom-10 defense. Instead, the Rockets are perfectly average, currently ranking 16th, having been as low as 28th and as high as 11th this season. They’re fine on that end. Gordon, in particular, has been great on that side of the ball when healthy.

And for Morey, you can see tracings of a good-to-great philosophy. That concept orbits a central approach which says that instead of trying to focus on all the things all the time, and worry about your weaknesses, focus on the “key field of competence.” In short, the Rockets took an already great offense, and hit it with the nitro boost of D’Antoni’s offense, while adding shooter-scorers in Gordon, Anderson and later Lou Williams via trade. They went from a dangerous offense to one of the most difficult to guard.

At the core of this is Harden, who has been unlocked. He leads the league in points produced (a simple addition of points per game and points from assists per game) at 56.4, slightly ahead of, you guessed it, Russell Westbrook , at 55.8. Harden is shooting well this season, if not brilliantly on account of his volume, and leading the league in assists. He’s still a monster in getting to the rim and to the line, and still hits pull-up 3-pointers that break opponents’ backs nightly. But he’s also more trusting this season. You can rack up assists by going through a simple reads progression, but Harden has trusted guys in the open floor, on lobs, and in situations where they have mismatches. He dominates the ball, there’s no doubt about that, he literally has the ball more than anyone else this season. But he’s also operating in the flow of the offense.

D’Antoni has adapted, for his part, as well. Harden likes to slow possessions down, hold the ball and control for the look he wants, and D’Antoni hasn’t chafed against that, because Harden has embraced the other principles. He knows Anderson is comfortable in the post, and Anderson gets those looks. If you want the best argument for D’Antoni as Coach of the Year, it’s that he has blended system coaching with personnel adaptations to create something special.

All of this creates a unique team having a special season, but one that still faces almost impossible odds to shock the world and secure Houston’s third franchise title.

Somehow, the Rockets will likely have the toughest road to the NBA Finals of any team in the top four of the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Clippers get the Utah Jazz first round, an inexperienced team in its first postseason foray. The Jazz get the Clippers, who always veer wildly from one lane to the next like someone falling asleep on a Kansas highway at 2 a.m. One minute they’re cruising at top speed, the next they’re drifting into the wrong lane. And sure, whoever comes out of that matchup has to face the Golden State Warriors , but no one’s getting away from the Warriors. The road to the NBA Finals goes through Oracle, one way or another.

But Houston? Houston likely gets Westbrook, in all his vicious, unchecked glory, with a team full of playoff veterans that grind and play good defense. You’re not getting out of a series against Westbrook’s nuclear engine in less than six games. Then it’s on to San Antonio, most likely, against Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs ’ cold, mechanical precision. San Antonio has the defense, and the coach that knows how to put up roadblocks in D’Antoni’s freewheeling style. Gregg Popovich hasn’t so much been a thorn in D’Antoni’s side as a giant obelisk obscuring not only the path forward but the light from the sun itself. The Rockets feed on the energy of chaos. San Antonio is resolute in its commitment to order and discipline, especially with this team.

And if, somehow, they survive Westbrook and San Antonio? It’s on to the Bay Area for a potential matchup against Kevin Durant and the Warriors. Houston will bring to that matchup the only team that can match firepower with Golden State. It’s why so many national voices keep mentioning Houston as a potential threat to the Warriors’ juggernaut run, despite Golden State’s last two dominant wins in the regular season. Houston is the only team in the league that can beat the Warriors at their own game, an up-and-down, chaotic, freewheeling, shoot-your-shot offense that can blister the nets. D’Antoni also understands the Warriors the way few do ... because he helped build it. Kerr and former assistant coach Alvin Gentry directly credit D’Antoni with the principles of their offense, and Steve Nash is a consultant for the Warriors.

D’Antoni is basically returning from the desert to try and destroy the monster he helped create.

If by some miracle, some divine intervention, they manage to stun every projection, analyst and pundit out there and actually knock off Golden State?

There’s LeBron. Waiting. The Forever King.

Within all this are the dynamics of what must go right for the Rockets. Houston is fourth in the NBA among teams in the differential between 3-point percentage in wins versus losses. The Warriors are No. 1, because in their scant losses, they can’t hit the broad side of a barn. Memphis, shockingly, is No. 2. And then there’s Houston, shooting 39 percent in wins and 30 percent in losses. It’s a make-or-miss league, to be sure, but when the Rockets go cold, they call hit subzero.

If everyone on the Rockets starts hitting, and if their offense gets in rhythm and flow, they can take down anyone. They have the weapons and the leader. But if they go cold, they’re sunk. Is that true for every team in basketball? Yes, but some teams have ways of finding wins when things don’t go according to plan. The Rockets don’t have the defense to win a grind-out, don’t have the personnel to change up styles beyond “Harden just gets to the line a million times.” And while that’s certainly doable given his tricks, it’s not a sustainable strategy.

They need to get hot. But if you’re wondering about a precedent? Think back to 2009. This was before the 3-point, analytical revolution hit, but Orlando came into a postseason with two heavy favorites in front of them in Cleveland and Boston, and shook them both down because the Orlando Magic bombarded them with 3-pointers. They were red-hot, and stayed red hot. Kevin Garnett’s injury certainly played a part, but that’s the playoffs.

Houston’s model looks the same. Just as they could fall to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they go cold, they can beat anyone ... and I mean anyone, if their shooters get to their top gear at the same time. They will never be outgunned in a series.

So, no, the road will not be easy, but then, no one expected it to be. Yet the Rockets are still here, with as good of a chance as any team in the league to play spoiler. If you’re looking for a historical comparison in a year that seems so pre-determined, remember this.

Everyone imagines the ’80s as nothing but Los Angeles Lakers , Boston Celtics , Lakers, Celtics, all the way through. In 1981, the Rockets upset the Lakers. In 1982, the Sixers beat the Celtics. In 1983, the Sixers won the whole thing. In 1986? Houston once again crashed the NBA Finals in a loss. And the Detroit Pistons won the East three years in a row starting in 1988, and winning the title in 1989 and 1990. The Lakers and Celtics only met three times.

Other teams win.

Now, things are different. The Warriors have four All-NBA players, the Cavs have LeBron James . But it’s important to remember that in sports, wrenches get thrown into our expected outcomes routinely. We thought we’d see the Celtics and Lakers every year in the NBA Finals after their first meeting in 2008, instead we only saw it once more when the 2010 Celtics ran an outlier, bizarro performance to the East championship that season.

This isn’t just to say “It’s sports, anything can happen!” That’s reductive. But if you have the right combination, you can spoil the party and start your own. Houston may be in a better position to do that, with the superior superstar, the superior offense, the special combination and the right coach at the right time, in a league that has becomes so offensively oriented, to do so.

Houston’s Road to the NBA Finals is fraught with risk of failure. But if they make it, you shouldn’t consider it a fluke, but instead history catching up with D’Antoni, and proof that with a star like James Harden , you get to make your own luck.