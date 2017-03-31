Robertson wants Westbrook to break triple-double record, says he deserves to win MVP

Oscar Robertson, the man owning the record for most triple-doubles in an NBA season, has been vocal with his support of Russell Westbrook, who has a chance to break his record in the next few games.

Westbrook, who is averaging 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists on the season, is going for his 39th triple-double on Friday. With eight games left, he would pretty much have to fall off a cliff in order to fall short or Robertson’s NBA record of 41 triple-doubles.

To put an exclamation mark on his MVP campaign, Westbrook has been producing otherworldly numbers recently, capped by a not-even-possible-in-video-games 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in Wednesday’s win over the Magic.

Oscar Robertson, who averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists for the Cincinnati Royals in 1961-62 (and finished THIRD in MVP voting behind Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell), is not only rooting for Westbrook to break the triple-double record, but he also thinks the Thunder guard is this year’s MVP and that no guard in the NBA can beat Westbrook one-on-one.

“I’m rooting for him,” Robertson told ESPN’s Andy Katz. “I hope he does it.” “I always thought [Westbrook] was a great basketball player,” he continued. “I was talking to some basketball people the other night, and I said, ‘I don’t think any of these guards can beat him on a one-on-one game.’ I think he’s been tremendous for the team, his fans and also for television.” “I think [the MVP is] Westbrook. That’s what I really think,” Robertson said. “Because years ago it was tough to win an MVP because it was based on winning championships -- and [Bill] Russell with the Celtics. They dominated. But one year, Wilt [Chamberlain] averaged 50 points a game and 29 rebounds and me a triple-double, but Bill [Russell] won because his team advanced and we did not. “It’s changed now. A lot of people understand what an MVP means. They understand basketball better than they did years ago.”

Robertson makes an interesting point about how advanced statistics have given the fans and media a better glimpse into the nuances of the game outside of just traditional stats, but it kind of works against Westbrook’s case for MVP.

Westbrook’s usage rate is 40.9, by far the highest in the league and well ahead of James Harden’s 34.2. Harden is averaging 29.3 points, 11.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game, but you’d have to think those stats would elevate if his usage rate began to approach that of Westbrook. If Harden was averaging 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, he might just walk away with the MVP award.

Another interesting point Robertson makes is the idea that Westbrook could beat any guard one-on-one. For the last couple of seasons I’ve been under the assumption that Stephen Curry would be the best one-on-one player because his virtually unlimited shooting range combined with his ball-handling skills make him nearly impossible to guard. But Westbrook’s ferocity, physicality and ability to lock down on defense (when he wants to) might make him the top dog.

Although, if you count Giannis Antetokounmpo as a guard he might take the title. At nearly 7-feet with that wingspan it would be incredibly difficult for a smaller guard to score on him, and he would have a distinct size advantage on offense.

Anyway, we could do this all day, but the point is we need to set up a one-on-one competition, either during the summer or over All-Star Weekend, to settle this once and for all. If you made the prize a million dollars, these guys would have to at least consider it.

Make it happen, Adam Silver.