Rockets beat OKC, troll MVP candidate Russell Westbrook on Twitter after game

Russell Westbrook got his 36th triple-double Sunday afternoon, finishing with 39 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, bringing him within five triple-doubles of Oscar Robertson’s single-season record of 41. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Rockets poured in 137 points to defeat the Thunder 137-125. James Harden, in the win, finished with 24 points, five rebounds and 12 assists.

With the MVP debate heating up, Sunday’s matchup was billed as a head-to-head showdown between Westbrook and Harden, and while Westbrook won the stats battle, Harden won the game. Following the contest, the Rockets trolled Westbrook over that fact, putting out a parody of the cover of Drake’s latest album, “More Life.“

Instead of “More Life,” the title was “More Wins,” and the picture was James Harden instead of Drake’s father. As for the text on the bottom, the Rockets changed it from “A Playlist By October Firm” to “Triple-doubles are just a number.” As an added touch, the Rockets changed the explicit warning label on the bottom left corner to an icon that says “2016-17 MVP.”

Sheesh.

Well, I think it’s safe to say we know where the Rockets fall on the debate over how important wins are in determining the MVP.