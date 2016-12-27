Rockets GM Daryl Morey is creating a basketball musical called 'Small Ball'

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is well known for being advocating the use of advanced analytics in the NBA. But when Morey isn't crunching numbers, the GM spends his free time at the theater -- more specifically the Morey musical theater.

Morey's self-called obsession for musicals has inspired him to create a musical of his own, which appropriately enough is about basketball.

From the Houston Chronicle's Hunter Atkins:

He has collaborated with playwright Mickle Maher on a treatment for a musical he titled "Small Ball." The premise: The people of Lilliput, a fictional island nation that appears in the 1726 novel "Gulliver's Travels," want to join an international basketball league. But to be competitive enough for that, they import "Michael Jordan," a man who turns out not to be the NBA Hall-of-Famer but happens to have the same name. This merger of his life passions is not a pipe dream. Morey said the show will debut in Houston within 18 months. "It's definitely happening," he said.

There is a lot to unpack here. The title "Small Ball" is pretty great and one that Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, who loves trotting out smaller lineups, likely enjoys.

The twist that a "fake" Michael Jordan is part of Morey's musical is also highly amusing. But what Morey should've done instead of having a fake Jordan help Lilliput be competitive, is have the team starting shooting threes at an ungodly rate. That way art could imitate life since Morey's Rockets have been quite successful this season beyond the arc.