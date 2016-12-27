Rockets rookie Chinanu Onuaku brings the underhand free throw back to the NBA
It works, is the thing
With Clint Capela on the shelf, Houston Rockets rookie Chinanu Onuaku has been called up from the D-League to contribute. And he has brought the underhand free throw back to the NBA. Via the Score:
Onuaku started shooting that way at Louisville in college, and it brought him success. This feature from the Sporting News talked about the success he has had with it and the resistance that the form still faces, despite a sustained track record of success.
It has been working, to a degree, for Onuaku in the D-League as well.
Rockets' rookie Chinanu Onuaku shooting 67.4% on underhand FTs (all in the D-League btw) https://t.co/fA31A7gsYJ— Chris Reichert (@Chris_Reichert) December 27, 2016
Onuaku's willingness to turn to this type of device to try and improve his form is admirable in its own right. If players like DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard got over themselves for how they look and tried this, it might actually improve their percentage, give them more points, and improve their teams. Pride about aesthetics in a professional setting is overrated.
Good on the rook, and hey, he made both.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Rockets upset with 'disrespectful' Mavs
Things got ugly with Trevor Ariza and Salah Mejri
-
Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss end engagement
NBA power couple started dating in 1999, Jackson's first season as Lakers coach
-
Westbrook records 15th triple-double
Still on pace to average the statistical feat, recording his 30th triple-double of this calendar...
-
Bucks selling 10-win ticket package
This is new and pretty creative
-
Warriors lookahead: Raps come to town
It's been 118 games since the Warriors' last two-game slide
-
Rockets GM producing basketball musical
Daryl Morey loves musicals so much that he his creating his own
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre