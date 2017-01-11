Rose reportedly wanted to 'walk away from basketball' during absence from Knicks

Citing a family issue, Derrick Rose missed the Knicks' 110-96 loss to the Pelicans on Monday. The only problem with Rose's excuse was that he didn't tell his team; the Knicks reportedly were not aware of his whereabouts and could not get in touch with him.

But Rose explained himself to the Knicks and the team fined him on Tuesday. Rose will be in uniform against the Sixers on Wednesday but Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek has not mentioned if he will actually play. So what exactly happened to Rose?

Well, he went home to Chicago to be with his mother:

Derrick Rose said he returned to Chicago because he needed to be with his mother. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 10, 2017

It is unclear why specifically Rose had to be with his mother, but there is no reason to speculate. He should, however, have sent a text message or let the Knicks know where he was. But Rose didn't do that because apparently he wasn't in the right frame of mind.

Rose said he didn't want to pick up the phone when Knicks called. He needed his "space." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 10, 2017

Things got so bad for Rose that according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the Knicks guard contemplated taking an extended absence from basketball:

Rose, according to two independent sources who spoke to the Daily News on the condition of anonymity, was such an emotional wreck Monday afternoon that his only solution was to abruptly leave the Knicks to be with his mother and his son. In fact, Rose's state of mind was such that for a brief time he talked about walking away from basketball for an extended period of time to clear his mind.

Rose might indeed have been in a dark place mentally if he felt like he needed to step away from basketball from some time. Plus, as Isola points out, Rose will be a free agent in the summer, and a break from basketball would not help his desire to get a large contract. However, family is very important for Rose, so he needs to do what he needs to do.

Overall though, it is a promising sign that Rose feels like he is able to rejoin the Knicks and can play basketball again. Unfortunately for Rose, he returns to a Knicks team in disarray and rapidly falling out of the playoff picture in the East.