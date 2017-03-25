Rudy Gobert calls out Jazz: 'Some of us just think about scoring ... We’re too nice'

The Utah Jazz’s recent slide continued on Saturday with a 108-95 defeat at the hands of of the Los Angeles Clippers, their fourth loss in five games. The Clippers built a 15-point lead in the first quarter, which meant the Jazz needed a 20-6 run in the third quarter just to get back into the game. They fell apart after that, though, allowing Jamal Crawford to score 17 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.

The fourth-place Jazz are not exactly peaking at the right time, and this recent stretch could have real consequences. The Clippers, their likely first-round opponent, are now just half a game behind them in the standings. This particular game can’t be good for Utah’s confidence in this potential series, either -- it was the third time this season the Clippers have beaten them by double digits. Center Rudy Gobert expressed his frustration after his 26 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks were wasted.

“We’ve got guys that compete, but some of us don’t compete,” Gobert said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Some of us just think about scoring. That’s what it is. Coach keeps repeating it: We’ve just got to compete. We’re too nice. Those guys, we know they’re going to get calls. We’ve just got to come out aggressive and ready to fight.”

These are troubling comments at a critical part of the season. As good as the Jazz have been this year -- they’re still third in the league in defensive rating and fifth in net rating -- they were always going to head into the playoffs at somewhat of a disadvantage because their core players don’t have experience in the postseason. Ideally, they’d make up for that with their chemistry and tough, defense-first identity, but they have been shaky on that front lately.

More worrying news for Utah: Gordon Hayward had to leave the game early because of what coach Quin Snyder called a bruised muscle in his leg, per ESPN. Snyder said he thinks Hayward is fine; Hayward did not talk to reporters.