Russell Westbrook falls one rebound short of history, still dominates in OKC win
Westbrook was so close to triple-double No. 42, but OKC wraps up at least the 6-seed in the West
Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in one season with his 41st such game of the year Tuesday night in the Thunder’s blowout victory over the Bucks. Wednesday night, Westbrook and the Thunder were right back at it, traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back.
Despite another marvelous performance, however, Westbrook fell one rebound short, as he finished with 45 points (on a very efficient 14-of-25 shooting), 10 assists, and 9 boards. According to ESPN Stats and Info, it was the second time this season in which Westbrook has been one rebound shy of a triple-double.
Despite not getting the historic achievement, Westbrook and the Thunder left Memphis in good spirits, as they came away with a 103-100 victory, which moved them to 45-33 on the season. The win also clinched at least the sixth seed in the West.
The victory was sealed by yet another clutch fourth quarter from Westbrook, who finished with 14 points in the final 6:56, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with exactly two minutes to go, and another triple with 14 seconds left that pushed the Thunder’s lead to four.
It may not have been a triple-double, but Westbrook made yet another MVP-level statement with Wednesday’s performance.
