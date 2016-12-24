Russell Westbrook goes for 45-point triple-double in road win over Celtics
Thunder star records his 14th triple-double of the season
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook recorded his 14th triple-double Friday night in a 117-112 victory in Boston over the Celtics. Not only that, but he went for 45 points along with his 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Westbrook has the most 45-points-or-more triple doubles of any player since 1984:
Russell Westbrook registered third triple-double of career w/ 45+ points. That's most of any player since 1983-84, topping Bird & Jordan pic.twitter.com/qqHSrP5T0c— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 24, 2016
Westbrook scored 18 of the Thunder's final 20 points, and 15 straight to finish the game, including an and-one to take the lead with 2:50 remaining. He now leads the league in "clutch time" scoring (when the game is within five points with fewer than five minutes to go) and the Thunder are 10-7 in such games.
Overall, not only did Westbrook have the incredible production he usually has in this game, but he was also efficient, shooting 13-of-25 from the field and 5-of-7 from 3-point range. When Westbrook plays with that kind of efficiency, there's just almost no argument against his game.
So to recap, Westbrook goes on a monster scoring run in the clutch to finish with a 45-point triple-double with a win oven an Eastern Conference playoff team on the road. Games like this are why he's considered the favorite to win his first Most Valuable Player award. Westbrook is doing everything for the Thunder, and they're winning games, as they improved to 18-12.
You have to wonder if, despite the wide range of worthy candidates this year for MVP, whether Westbrook is starting to pull away a little bit as we get closer to the midpoint of the season next month. Games like this are going to stand out, the ones where no one has any nitpicking they can provide of what Westbrook does.
He's just a force of nature.
