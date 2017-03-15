Russell Westbrook, LeBron James add to NBA's historic triple-double season

The 2016-17 NBA season has been the season of the triple-double.

Early in March, Ricky Rubio notched his first triple-double of the season, and the league’s 79th of the year, which set an NBA record for the most triple-doubles in one season. Then, of course, there’s Russell Westbrook, who’s still averaging a triple-double for the season and has passed Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most triple-doubles by a player in one season. James Harden has gotten in on the act as well, setting a record by becoming the first player in league history with two 50-point triple-doubles in one season.

Tuesday night, history was made again. LeBron James put together another impressive night, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists as the Cavaliers cruised past the Detroit Pistons 128-96. It was triple-double number 10 on the season for The King, making this the first season in NBA history in which three different players have 10 or more triple-doubles.

This is the first season in NBA History where 3 players have recorded 10+ triple-doubles.

In addition, Russell Westbrook added to his record-setting season, as he picked up his 33rd triple-double of the year, moving him ever-closer to Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles in one season. Westbrook finished the night with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 19 assists, as he also became the fifth player in NBA history with 70 career triple-doubles.

Thankfully, god bless their soul, the NBA has blessed us with a mixtape of the best from LeBron and Russ tonight.

