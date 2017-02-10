Russell Westbrook on how Thunder fans should treat Kevin Durant: 'Up to them'

With Kevin Durant returning to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday, Russell Westbrook is not going to tell Oklahoma City Thunder fans how to react. After recording his 26th triple-double of the season in the Thunder's 118-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Westbrook was asked whether he cares what the crowd will do.

"It's kind of up to them," Westbrook said, via ESPN's Royce Young. "It's up to them what they want to do. Obviously, Kevin has done a lot for Oklahoma City and our team while he was here, so it's kind of up to them. It doesn't really matter to me one way or the other. It's a basketball game and we have to go out and compete."

