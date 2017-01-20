Russell Westbrook on not being selected as All-Star starter: 'It is what it is'

On paper, it seemed liked Russell Westbrook would be a shoe-in to be a starter in the 2017 All-Star game in New Orleans. After all, Westbrook is averaging a triple-double, leading the Thunder to the playoffs despite the significant departure of Kevin Durant and is in a two-man race with James Harden for the MVP award. But thanks in large part to the fans' vote, it is Stephen Curry -- not Russell Westbrook -- starting in the All-Star game.

Despite this slight, Westbrook took his lack of starting in stride, telling reporters on Friday that he plays for much more than All-Star nods.

Westbrook on All-Star: "I don't play for All-Star nods or All-Star bids." Full video here: pic.twitter.com/4bw3EuNPot — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 20, 2017

"It is, what it is," Westbrook said. "It's the nature of the business, the game. I don't play for All-Star nods or All-Star bids. I play to win championships and every night I compete at a high level. It will work out. Just continue to do what I'm doing and play the game the right way.

"Being an All-Star is something you don't take for granted but like I said, for me I don't play to play in the All-Star. I play to become a better player and win championships. That's my goal."

Westbrook taking the high road and seemingly unbothered by not starting in the All-Star game isn't too surprising. Even during his historic triple-double streak, Westbrook talked about the bigger picture of winning a championship.

Yet while Westbrook doesn't seem to care about his All-Star snub, his game will do the talking as the Thunder star is likely going to play with a type fury we may have never witnessed before.