Russell Westbrook only needs a half vs. the Clippers to record his 16th triple-double this year

The MVP race continues to be absolutely insane this season in the NBA. Russell Westbrook and James Harden are considered the leaders, and both put in performances that just boggle the mind, again, on Saturday night to close out 2016.

While Harden finished with an astonishing 53-16-17 line in a win over the Knicks, Westbrook tallied a triple double in the first-half of a blowout win 114-88 against the Clippers with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the first 24 minutes. Westbrook finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in the win.

It was Westbrook's 16th triple-double this season. Westbrook remains slightly behind pace to catch Oscar Robertson's single-season record of 41 in a season. Westbrook is on track for 38.

Russell Westbrook has been silly good this season. USATSI

Westbrook remains on track to be the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double, averaging 23.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game. The Thunder took a 2-1 lead in the season series against the Clippers with one more game to go, which could wind up having big impacts in the tiebreaker for playoff seeding.