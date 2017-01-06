Russell Westbrook scores 49 in duel with James Harden, but OKC falls short
Thunder could not upset Houston on Thursday
Former teammates and current co-favorites for MVP Russell Westbrook and James Harden faced each other in Houston on Thursday, and a lot of things went Westbrook's way. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard made eight 3-pointers, three more than his previous career high. He scored 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first quarter alone and finished with 49 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Westbrook did not get what he wanted, though. Thanks to a perfect pass from Harden, a foul from Jerami Grant and a couple of clutch free throws from Nene, the Houston Rockets survived Westbrook's onslaught and escaped with a 118-116 victory.
Since this was not just an individual duel, Harden had the last laugh. The Rockets star had 26 points on 6-for-16 shooting, with 12 assists and eight rebounds, consistently finding Nene around the basket and shooters on the perimeter. All of Houston's starters scored in double digits and sixth man Eric Gordon had 22 points.
Oklahoma City, meanwhile, leaned on Westbrook to do just about everything. A fine strategy, to be sure, but it wasn't enough to get past the red-hot Rockets. Houston has now won six straight and 17 of its last 19, and is only a game behind the San Antonio Spurs for second place in the West.
