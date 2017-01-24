Russell Westbrook ties Larry Bird on all-time triple-doubles list in 256 fewer games
Another milestone for the star guard, who moves up to 5th on the historic list
Russell Westbrook didn't just sink the Utah Jazz with a game-winning jumper on Monday, he also made history yet again. The Oklahoma City Thunder star's 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists gave him 22 triple-doubles on the season and 59 for his career. He is now tied for fifth all-time when it comes to triple-doubles in a season and overall, sharing the latter spot with Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
Consider this for a moment. Bird, one of the best all-around players in NBA history, had 59 triple-doubles in 897 games over 13 seasons. Westbrook is in his ninth season and has 59 triple-doubles in 632 career games. Bird recorded his final triple-double on March 15, 1992. His final appearance in the NBA came nine games later.
Perhaps even more ridiculous is the fact that Westbrook might not be done chasing to Hall of Famers in this category this season. Only Oscar Robertson (181 triple-doubles), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107) and Wilt Chamberlain (78) have more than Westbrook, and it doesn't seem that far-fetched for Westbrook to catch Chamberlain with 37 games to go.
Westbrook, of course, is still averaging a triple-double -- 30.8 points, 10.4 assists and 10.6 rebounds -- on the year. Robertson is the only player who has done that for a full season.
