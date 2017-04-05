Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson with 41 triple-doubles: By the numbers

On Tuesday night, Russell Westbrook made history, recording his 41st triple-double of the season, tying Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in one season in NBA history. Fittingly enough, Westbrook accomplished the feat against one of Robertson’s old teams, the Milwaukee Bucks. As Westbrook marches along toward becoming the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double for a whole season, let’s take a statistical look at the Thunder point guard’s historic campaign thus far.

41: Triple-doubles this season

Robertson set his mark during the 1961-62 season. Incredibly, Westbrook has more triple-doubles this season than in his first eight seasons combined.

A look at Russell Westbrook’s triple-doubles in 2016-17 compared to his first eight seasons in the league.

57: Most points in a triple-double in NBA history

On March 29, against the Orlando Magic, Westbrook submitted one of his best games of the season, rescuing the Thunder from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter with 19 points in the final 7:45, including a tying triple that sent the game to overtime. When the buzzer sounded with the Thunder victorious, Westbrook had set a new NBA record for the most points scored in a triple-double with 57.

100: Highest shooting percentage on a triple-double in NBA history

On March 22, a week before he set the record for most points in a triple-double, Westbrook made history by becoming the first player to record a triple-double without missing a shot. He went 6-for-6 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the Thunder’s 122-97 victory against the Sixers.

Westbrook becomes 1st player in NBA history to record triple-double while perfect from floor (6-6 FG) & FT line (6-6 FT). (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/3ZFZoF92QX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2017

7: Longest triple-double streak this season

Westbrook has now recorded seven consecutive triple-doubles for the second time this season, becoming the first player to have multiple streaks of more than five triple-doubles in one season. He’s the first player to ever get seven in a row since Michael Jordan in 1989, and is now two short of tying Wilt Chamberlain, who set the NBA record with nine consecutive triple-doubles in 1968.

Westbrook’s first seven-game triple-double streak lasted from Nov. 25 until Dec. 9, with the Thunder going 6-1 in those games. His current streak started back on March 22, but the Thunder are only 4-3 in those games.

27: Teams Westbrook has recorded a triple-double against this season



After picking up a triple-double in his last chance against the Bucks this season, Westbrook has now triple-doubled against 27 of a possible 29 opponents. The only teams he didn’t achieve the feat against were the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. Below, you can check out the Westbrook triple-double bingo card.

Teams Russell Westbrook has gotten a triple-double against this season.

Here is the breakdown, by division and conference of who Westbrook has done the most damage against:

Southwest: 10



Atlantic: 7



Pacific: 7



Northwest: 6



Southeast: 6



Central: 5



WEST: 23



EAST: 18



Westbrook has recorded three triple-doubles against New Orleans and Utah, his most against one opponent this season.

17: Cities in which Westbrook has recorded a triple-double

Of Westbrook’s 41 triple-doubles, 16 have come on the road. He has gone all across the country to record his historic 41 triple-doubles.

Where Russell Westbrook has recorded a triple-double.

11: Longest winning streak for the Thunder on Westbrook triple-doubles

From Feb. 3 to March 22, the Thunder won 11 consecutive games in which Westbrook recorded a triple-double. On the flip side, they have never lost more than one Westbrook triple-double game in succession.

7/2: 40-point/50-point triple-doubles by Westbrook this season

Westbrook has recorded seven 40-point triple-doubles and two 50-point triple doubles this season, giving him a share of the NBA record -- along with James Harden, who also accomplished both feats this season -- for the most of each of those types of games in one season.