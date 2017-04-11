Russell Westbrook to rest for first time this season; may also sit out OKC's final game

After all he has done this season, he deserves it

Finally, Russell Westbrook is going to get some rest. For the first time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard will sit out Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, coach Billy Donovan told reporters. Westbrook, one of the top candidates for MVP, played in the first 80 games of the Thunder’s season, and it’s unclear whether he’ll play in Game 82 on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.

From ESPN’s Tim MacMahon:

Donovan said Westbrook ultimately made the decision to rest after discussing the issue with the coaching and medical staffs. His status for Wednesday’s season finale at home against the Nuggets has yet to be determined.

“He’s been unbelievable the way he’s played, the way he’s led,” Donovan said. “Sitting down and talking to him, talking to the medical staff, this was an opportunity [to rest him], but at the end of the day it’s his decision of how he feels and trying to capitalize on maybe taking a day off, a game off, and I get that. Ultimately, he’s going to be the one who’s going to make that decision. ... At the end of the day, he was the one who also really felt that, OK, this would be a good day. I think myself and our medical staff really agreed with him that this would be a good opportunity to get some rest.”

“I mean, he wants to play,” Donovan said. “I think he understands big picture. We have two games left. We know what we’re doing in the playoffs and who we’re playing against. I think he knows this is good for him. This is good for him physically. This is good for him to get a rest and have some time to make some decisions on tomorrow’s game with what we’re going to do with him. He’s a competitor, he wants to play, but he also knows there’s something bigger out there. I think taking this time is important.”

If you’re wondering why this is happening after Westbrook said last month that he wants to compete whenever he’s able to, it’s worth noting that this isn’t without precedent. Last season, he sat out two games on the second night of back-to-backs in the final week of the regular season. The Thunder are locked into the the sixth spot in the Western Conference playoffs and they know they’ll face the third-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round. Westbrook is ninth in the league in total minutes and plays a particularly demanding style, so it doesn’t make a lot of sense to push him when the games are inconsequential. Everybody is banged-up at this point in the season, anyway. 

