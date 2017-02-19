Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson burns DeAndre Jordan: 'I shoot better than you'

Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson has already made a name for himself in the NFL, but now he’s taking over the NBA as well.

Robertson was the star of stars during the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, hitting his defender with a crossover and then knocking down a jumper, much to the delight of the crowd.

Among the millions watching was Clippers All-Star DeAndre Jordan, who had an encounter with Robertson later in the weekend. Robertson asked Jordan to sign his WWE championship belt, and the two began to make small talk. Jordan paid Robertson a compliment, but the 14-year-old was quick to come back with the ultimate burn.

WOW. In case you missed it, the exchange went a little something like this:

Jordan: “I saw you knock down that jump shot yesterday. That was nice!”

Robertson: “Yeah, I shoot better than you!”

Shots fired! The best burns are the ones where the target can’t even reply because he knows it’s true. Well done, Jarrius.

Robertson, who is battling liver disease, has been a special part of the Saints organization since 2015. This isn’t the first time he’s thrown shade at a famous sports figure -- he gave WWE superstar The Miz a hard time during an interview earlier this year.

In what’s been a less than memorable All-Star Weekend thus far, Jarrius is clearly stealing the show.