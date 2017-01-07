Saturday's Pistons-Blazers game postponed due to ice and snow, moved to Sunday

Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center in Portland has been postponed to Sunday because of "potential severe weather conditions," the league has announced.

From the Blazers:

The Portland Trail Blazers and the NBA have announced postponement of this weekend's home game versus the Detroit Pistons from tonight to Sunday at 6 p.m. Local weather forecasts calling for dangerous levels of ice and snow in Oregon and Southwest Washington led to the postponement decision. Fans already holding tickets originally issued for tonight can use those tickets for entry at Moda Center on Sunday evening, or exchange them for a comparably valued game in the future. ... "The safety of our fans and players is always the highest priority, and this decision to delay our home game until Sunday was made with that in mind," said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. "Input from the NBA, local government and public safety officials also played a role in our decision to postpone until Sunday."

This shouldn't affect either team much, as neither one plays its next game until Tuesday (the Blazers will be visiting the Los Angeles Lakers and the Pistons will be visiting the Sacramento Kings.) It's convenient that they could just push it back a day, rather than having to find some other spot in the schedule for Detroit to add a game on the other side of the country.