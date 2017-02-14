Scorching hot Nuggets tie NBA 3-point record in stunning win over Warriors

Lots of NBA teams have been trying to solve the riddle of how to beat the Golden State Warriors this season, but the Nuggets figured out the answer on Monday night: just never miss a shot.

The Nuggets tied an NBA record by making 24 3-pointers en route to an impressive 132-110 home victory over the Warriors. Denver also tied an NBA record with 16 3s in the first half.

Kevin Durant had an efficient offensive game, scoring 25 points on just 16 shots, but Steph Curry had a night to forget. He shot 4-18 from the field, including 1-11 on 3s on a night when the Warriors needed all the points they could get.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Hot, hot, hot

The Nuggets were absolutely on fire from 3-point range, making 24-of-40 from downtown, which tied the NBA record set earlier this season by the Houston Rockets. Four Nuggets made four or more from beyond the arc, and they were led by none other than Juancho Hernangomez, who went 6-for-9 from deep and finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds. He also made the shot that gave the Nuggets the record.

With this basket, the @nuggets tied the all-time #NBA record with 24 made 3s in a single game. pic.twitter.com/kXBcK5t4tm — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2017

2. Nikola Jokic is a bad, bad man

If you didn't know 21-year-old Serbian Nikola Jokic before the game, you certainly do now. The second-year Nugget has been on a tear of late, but this was his best game of the season given the opponent and the circumstances. Jokic put up an unreal triple-double with 17 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and 12 assists. The 6-foot-11 center also restored order in the fourth quarter when Golden State cut the lead to single digits, and turned the game back into a blowout with his rebounding and passing.

Jokic posts triple-double (17p, 21r, 12a) in @nuggets 132-110 win vs GSW.



Denver's 24 made 3s are tied for the most in reg. season history. pic.twitter.com/FUV3nBZC3W — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 14, 2017

3. Who needs players?

The Nuggets' win becomes even more unbelievable when you consider that they only had nine players active for the game, and one of those players was 36-year-old Mike Miller. Without Wilson Chandler, Emmanuel Mudiay or Darrell Arthur, the starters logged an incredible amount of minutes, led by Hernangomez with 43 and Will Barton (who had a phenomenal game) with 41. They needed every single minute from them to win a game that was much closer in the fourth quarter than the final score would indicate.