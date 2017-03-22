Seth Curry on starting against Steph: 'It was a lot of fun until the game started'
Seth Curry gets a start for Dallas, then watches Stephen and Golden State win by 25
The Tuesday night Warriors-Mavericks matchup wasn’t the first time that Seth and Steph Curry have started against each other in an NBA game, but any time it happens is still a pretty cool moment. The brothers even got some custom shoes to celebrate the meeting.
Unfortunately for Seth, the Mavericks were soon run out of the gym by Steph and company, as the Warriors used a huge second quarter to cruise to a 112-87 victory. After the game, when asked about starting against his brother, Seth, who had a bit of a tough shooting night, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists, gave us a pretty good quote, saying, “It was a lot of fun until the game started and they were beating up on us.”
Yeah, I can see how that would be the case. Losing by 25 isn’t any fun, even with your brother on the other side. Or perhaps especially with your brother on the other side.
Steph, for his part, put up 17 points and nine assists in 30 minutes as the Warriors picked up their fifth consecutive victory. With Seth seemingly established as a player in the league now, we should be able to look forward to many more matchups between the Curry brothers. Let’s hope those occasions will be a bit more exciting.
