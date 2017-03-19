Shaquille O'Neal agrees with Kyrie Irving, believes the Earth is flat

At this point, you might as well just assume that your favorite NBA person fundamentally rejects a basic tenet of astronomy, and believes that the Earth is in fact flat, and not a sphere. You can now add Shaquille O’Neal to the list of people who buy into the theory that Kyrie Irving revealed he subscribes to over the All-Star Break .

Shaq is a flat-Earther, too



I’m speechless



I love this NBA narrative so muchhttps://t.co/eijTsZKJZm pic.twitter.com/3zOLbABfeQ — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) March 19, 2017

Other Cavaliers have backed him in this belief, and other players have hinted at it. Maybe it’s just one big marketing stunt. Maybe it’s just players toying with fans and the media.

Hall-of-Fame round-earth denier. USATSI

Or maybe they really believe this, rejecting accepted scientific principles and the first-person accounts of those who have, you know, actually been to space. As this mindset willfully ignores and rejects evidence accepted as fact by the entire scientific community, there’s no real way of arguing against it. We’ve reached a point where basic elements of human existence in the universe are subject to interpretation and subjective reassessment. Whatever that says about the state of the world, at least it shows a level of intellectual curiosity and contemplative thought from NBA players have that has been absent in years past.

After all, when you get down to it, this is really the end result of a critical mind, a presumptive rejection of accepted truths based on their very status as having been accepted.

... So anyway, yeah, Shaq thinks the world is flat, and humanity is doomed.