Should Dwyane Wade stay with the Bulls or opt out? A case for both

Dwyane Wade is coming off an up and down year for the Bulls, leading to questions about his future. When Wade signed a 2-year $47 million contract it was assumed he would finish out the contract as one last payday. At 35, there isn't much gas left in the tank, and he's likely thinking about when he will retire.

His first year with Chicago wasn't great. There were locker room issues, he battled injuries and Chicago barely managed the eight seed in the Eastern Conference. The trio of Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Rajon Rondo didn't perform as the Bulls had hoped. It wouldn't be surprising to see Wade pass on the money and leave. But with three rings already is there really need to?

Case for staying

Staying is the easy decision. He's won three rings and taken enough pay cuts. Take it easy on a mediocre Bulls team and collect one last check, because nobody is going to give him $28 million this summer. If he manages to have a great final season in Chicago then he might be able to turn that into another decent contract on a contender, or possibly even return to Miami. Wade can head back on a team-friendly deal and retire with the franchise that made him a household name.

Case for leaving

His career dictates a better fate than wasting the end on a mediocre Bulls team. It didn't work last season. They may have stolen two off the Celtics in the playoffs, but that doesn't change the fact the team just didn't work. The weird fit never enhanced the abilities of Wade, Butler or Rondo. Not to mention he averaged a career low in minutes when he was healthy.

Go back to Miami to a hero's welcome or chase a ring for a better team. He may be on the down side of his career, but Wade still has something to give a good team and nothing to offer this Bulls team. Is he passing up money? Yes, but is the money worth another year of frustration?

What he should do

Wade's probably going to stay, and that's the right call. He was horrendous in the playoffs, and nobody is going to give him what he wants in free agency. He's much better off collecting that final paycheck and trying to make a better free agency case for the following season. If he plays well, he will make more money than he would have this offseason. If he doesn't, then he can sign a team-friendly deal for a contender or Miami. Staying in Chicago keeps his options open for the future.