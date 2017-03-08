Showtime in the desert: Lottery-chasing Suns are all sorts of fun right now

On Sunday, Tyler Ulis submitted one of the most exciting plays of the season , shocking the Celtics with a buzzer-beating triple. So far on Tuesday night, the Suns have picked up where Ulis left off with a number of show-stopping plays. They may be heading to another lottery selection, but these young Suns are one of the most entertaining squads around.

First, there was Devin Booker showing his touch translates to his passes, as he lobbed one up for Marquese Chriss, who threw it down with authority.

Then there was the veteran Leandro Barbosa getting in on the action, tossing a nifty behind-the-back pass.

And finally, there was Derrick Jones Jr. turning on “Airplane Mode” on the defensive end for a massive swat off the backboard that lead to an Alex Len slam on the other end.

🔥 the suns are all sorts of fun right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oyZqIzKfQD — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 8, 2017

If they’re going to keep putting on shows like this, sign me up for more Suns games down the stretch. This is awesome.