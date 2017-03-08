Showtime in the desert: Lottery-chasing Suns are all sorts of fun right now

The Suns are headed for a lottery pick, but that hasn't stopped them from playing entertaining basketball

On Sunday, Tyler Ulis submitted one of the most exciting plays of the season , shocking the Celtics with a buzzer-beating triple. So far on Tuesday night, the Suns have picked up where Ulis left off with a number of show-stopping plays. They may be heading to another lottery selection, but these young Suns are one of the most entertaining squads around. 

First, there was Devin Booker showing his touch translates to his passes, as he lobbed one up for Marquese Chriss, who threw it down with authority. 

Then there was the veteran Leandro Barbosa getting in on the action, tossing a nifty behind-the-back pass. 

And finally, there was Derrick Jones Jr. turning on “Airplane Mode” on the defensive end for a massive swat off the backboard that lead to an Alex Len slam on the other end. 

If they’re going to keep putting on shows like this, sign me up for more Suns games down the stretch. This is awesome. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Conference Brackets